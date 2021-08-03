The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps won't get the opportunity to compete in the American Legion Baseball A State Tournament.
At least one confirmed COVID-19 case within the team Tuesday will keep Pepsi out of the eight-team state tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at North Marion High School in Aurora.
The Bottlecaps (25-5) were set to play the Beaverton/Sunset Sockeyes at 2 p.m. in a first-round game.
It's a huge disappointment for Bottlecaps head coach Eric Savage, his staff and players following a very successful regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.