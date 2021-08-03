The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps won't get the opportunity to compete in the American Legion Baseball A State Tournament.

At least one confirmed COVID-19 case within the team Tuesday will keep Pepsi out of the eight-team state tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at North Marion High School in Aurora.

The Bottlecaps (25-5) were set to play the Beaverton/Sunset Sockeyes at 2 p.m. in a first-round game.

It's a huge disappointment for Bottlecaps head coach Eric Savage, his staff and players following a very successful regular season.

