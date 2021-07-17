PHILOMATH — The Crescent Valley baseball team pounded out 15 hits and handed Dr. Randol's an 11-4 loss on Saturday in the Philomath Tournament.
The Raiders of Corvallis took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the third inning.
"They're a very solid team," Dr. Randol's coach Bret Prock said.
Russell Lounsbury went 1-for-1 with a double and two walks for the Crowns (12-11), who committed six errors. Cole Collins, Tristan Ledbetter and Isaac Simpson had singles.
Dr. Randol's will conclude the tournament against Dallas or North Eugene at noon Sunday.
C. Valley;004;043;0;—;11;15;2
Crowns;001;101;1;—;4;4;6
Cleveland, Jorgenson (3), Kelley (7) and Dickhous; Barron, Palm (5), McKnight (7) and Lounsbury. W — Cleveland. L — Barron. 2B — Parker 2 (CV), Deen (CV), Lounsbury (DR). 3B — Bozdeck (CV).
