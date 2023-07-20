REDMOND — For the Dr. Randol’s Crowns, the Oregon American Legion Class A state baseball tournament has been anything but boring.
One night after beating La Grande 2-1, the Crowns scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning which was enough to beat the North Eugene Ole Athletics 1-0 Thursday night at Redmond High School.
Dr. Randol’s was limited to just two hits by Athletics pitcher Zevariah Moses, one of which was a two-out single up the middle by Ty Hellenthal which scored courtesy runner Brayden Webb for the game’s lone run.
Amos Bowers reached on a fielding error to open the sixth for the Crowns, and Webb came in to run for the Dr. Randol’s catcher. Webb advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Paxton Burke, moved to third on a groundout and came home on Hellenthal’s one-hopper into shallow center field.
“Talk about my blood pressure being raised,” Crowns skipper Nate Williams said of the white-knuckle win. “It just came down to who was going to come up big with the bat.”
While Moses and the Athletics’ defense was on cruise control, things were not so easy for Dr. Randol’s starting pitcher Dane St. Clair.
The Athletics advanced runners to third base in each of the first five innings — loading the bases in the first inning — but the Crowns wiggled out of the jam every time. St. Clair had three inning-ending strikeouts with runners on third base. St. Clair had six strikeouts total in the game, while the Athletics left 10 runners on base, eight in scoring position.
The Crowns had just five baserunners the entirety of the game.
Whiles Moses’ pitch count stayed low, the Athletics made St. Clair work, with the Crowns starter throwing 106 pitches through six shutout innings. Burke pitched a clean seventh inning for the save.
St. Clair had the Crowns’ only other base hit, a first-inning triple.
Dr. Randol’s is set to face either Sunwest (Redmond) or the Columbia Gorge Hustlers (The Dalles) at 8 p.m. Friday. An audio stream of Friday’s game is scheduled to be available at douglascountysportsonline.com.
Athletics 000 000 0 — 0 7 3
Dr. Randol’s 000 001 x — 1 2 1
Moses and Womack; St. Clair, Burke (7) and Bowers. W — St. Clair. L — Moses. Sv — Burke. 2B — Gallego 2 (A). 3B — St. Clair (DR), Holliday (A).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
