Dr. Randol's got an unexpected boost — a triple play — on Saturday night during its game with Grants Pass.
The Crowns picked up a 6-4 win over the Cavemen at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, improving to 9-7 on the season.
Waylon McKnight went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Dr. Randol's. Cole Collins knocked in two runs, while Tristan Ledbetter and Sean Simonson each had RBIs.
Ty Hellenthal gave up six hits and two earned runs in five innings on the mound. Louden Cole and Collins came on in relief, combining for four strikeouts.
Coach Bret Prock called the first inning triple play by the Crowns a momentum-changer. Grants Pass had the bases loaded and a 1-0 lead at the time.
Simonson, the left fielder, started the triple play by catching a fly ball. Second baseman Bryce Swain and first baseman Ledbetter tagged runners out during the sequence, but catcher McKnight and third baseman Collins also helped the Crowns pull off the triple.
Dr. Randol's will face North Coos at 1 p.m. Sunday in a doubleheader at Clyde Allen Field.
G. Pass;200;000;002;—;4;11;4
Crowns;013;200;00x;—;6;7;3
Falk, Johnson (6) and Osborne; Hellenthal, Cole (6), Collins (8) and McKnight. W — Hellenthal. L — Falk. S — Collins. 2B — Osborne (GP).
