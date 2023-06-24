MEDFORD — The Dr. Randol’s Crowns rebounded from a difficult loss against Ole’s Athletics to hang a doubleheader sweep on the Medford Mavericks Saturday at North Medford High School.
The Crowns took down the Mavericks 5-0 and 7-4.
Paxton Burke and Ty Hellenthal each had a pair of hits in the 5-0 win for the Crowns, who also got a pair of RBIs from Dane St. Clair. Jake Johnson scattered five hits over five innings and struck out five to earn the pitching win.
In the second game, the Crowns collected eight hits throughout the lineup, with Burke the only player to record two hits in the game. Alex Vanassche drove in two runs, as did St. Clair and Johnson.
Cam Hartsell survived a bumpy start to earn the pitching win for Dr. Randol’s, allowing four hits, four runs (all earned) and walking six while striking out four. Burke earned the save, pitching the final two innings and striking out three.
The sweep came just two days after the Crowns couldn’t make a 14-4 lead hold up in a 15-14 loss to Ole’s of North Eugene Thursday.
Dr. Randol’s had a 14-4 lead entering the seventh inning, but the Athletics rallied to force extra innings in the single nine-inning game. Ole’s secured the win with a walkoff solo home run from Cam Gallego in the bottom of the 11th inning.
The loss marked the seventh game in four days for the Crowns.
Dr. Randol’s returns to Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field for a doubleheader against the Grants Pass Miners Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
