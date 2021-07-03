Dr. Randol's scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and pulled out a 10-9 win over Loggers on Friday night in the Fourth of July Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Loggers, which led 9-6 in the fifth inning before the Crowns (5-4) rallied, hurt themselves with nine errors in the contest.
In the Crowns' seventh, Cole Collins led off with a walk. Following a flyout and groundout, Louden Cole reached base on an error and Collins came around to score on the play to tie it up at 9-9.
Logan Anderson reached on an error. Following an attempt to catch Anderson off of first, Cole came home with the deciding run.
"We got a little lucky tonight," Dr. Randol's coach Bret Prock said. "But we never stopped competing and found a way to win."
Waylon McKnight went 2-for-4 for the Crowns and Cole scored four runs. Tygue Barron got the decision, allowing two hits and striking out two in 2 1/3 innings.
Luke Robbins was 2-for-2 and Brooks Avery had two hits in five at-bats for Loggers.
Loggers;204;030;0;—;9;6;9
Crowns;013;202;2;—;10;8;2
Shaver, Harrison (5) and Robbins; Simonson, Cole (3), Barron (5) and McKnight. W — Barron. L — Harrison. 2B — Sensabaugh (L).
