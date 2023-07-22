REDMOND — The Dr. Randol’s Crowns took one step closer to a state championship in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon.
The Crowns fell into an early 3-0 deficit before rallying to tie the Columbia Gorge Hustlers in a win-or-go-home game in the Oregon American Legion Class A state tournament, then loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and got the walk-off win when Brayton Loomis was hit by a pitch, forcing home Dane St. Clair with the winning run.
Dr. Randol’s advances to Sunday’s championship round and will face either Sunwest of Redmond or the Eugene Ole’s Athletics for a trip to the Pacific Northwest Regional Championships.
The Crowns called up 13-year-old Danner Wertz from the Bowers Industrial Loggers to take the mound against the Hustlers, who quickly got the jump on the recent Fremont Junior High grad.
Columbia Gorge’s Finley Corbin belted Wertz’s first pitch of the game into left field for a single, and William Booth and Sam Shaver followed with back-to-back-walks to load the bases with no outs. A fielder’s choice groundout from Cody Agidus scored Corbin, and Cooper Klindt singled to left to score Booth for a 2-0 lead.
The Hustlers added one run in the top of the second after Booth walked and scored from first base on a deep double off the bat of Shaver.
Dr. Randol’s got one run back in the bottom of the third when Paxton Burke hit a leadoff double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Ty Hellenthal.
After a bumpy first two innings, Wertz settled down and pitched through the fourth before being relieved by Bryson McGarvey to open the fifth. McGarvey gave up a one-out single but induced a groundball double play to end the frame.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, St. Clair walked and Hellenthal was hit by a pitch, setting the plate for Tauj Flora, whose single to left scored St. Clair. Jake Johnson groundout out to second but scored Hellenthal to knot the game at 3-3.
McGarvey threw clean sixth and seventh innings, allowing just one single and helping set the table for the meat of the Dr. Randol’s batting order in the bottom of the seventh.
Shaver, who came on to pitch in relieve in the fifth for the Hustlers, gave up a leadoff single to St. Clair and Hellenthal followed with a single. Shaver followed by hitting Flora to load the bases with no outs before striking out Johnson.
Columbia Gorge went to the bullpen in favor of Kai Brasuell to hopefully escape the jam, but his third pitch plunked Loomis for the winning run.
Wertz was relatively steady concerning the importance of the game, throwing four innings while allowing three runs (all earned) and four hits, walking three and striking out four. McGarvey earned the pitching with for the Crowns in relief, throwing three shutout innings with two hits and two strikeouts.
Flora and Johnson each finished with two hits for the Crowns, while Hellenthal had one hit, the sacrifice fly, walked once and was hit by a pitch.
Shaver took the pitching loss for the Hustlers.
Sunday’s 1 p.m. game will be available online via an audio-only broadcast on douglascountysportsonline.com.
Hustlers 210 000 0 — 3 6 2
Dr. Randol’s 001 020 1 — 4 6 2
Schofield, Hodges (3), Shaver (5), Brasuell (7) and Klindt; Wertz, McGarvey (5) and Hellenthal. W — McGarvey. L — Shaver. 2B — Shaver (H), Hodges (H), Burke (DR).
