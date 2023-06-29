In a single inning full of plate patience, the Dr. Randol’s Crowns were able to salvage a split of a doubleheader against the Grants Pass Miners at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field Wednesday night.
Grants Pass won the opener of the American Legion Class A twin bill 7-1, but the Crowns rallied to win the nightcap 12-6.
For the better part of nine innings, the Grants Pass Miners appeared to have the Dr. Randol’s Crowns up against the ropes.
In the bottom of the third inning of the second game, Dr. Randol’s came out swinging.
The Crowns sent 12 batters to the plate during a seven-run frame which put Dr. Randol’s ahead 7-6. The Crowns spent most of the bottom of the third with the bases loaded, playing station-to-station baseball which included run-scoring singles from Tauj Flora, Dane St. Clair, Jake Johnson and Alex Vanassche. Cam Hartsell drew a bases-loaded walk, and Paxton Burke plated a run on a fielder’s choice which posted Dr. Randol’s its 7-6 lead.
“What I was looking at in the dugout when (Grants Pass) was scoring all those runs was what were we going to do,” Crowns coach Nate Williams said. “Stay down and fold or come back out and try to win this ballgame?”
Dr. Randol’s had 14 hits in the second game, all singles. The key to winning the nightcap was keeping Grants Pass’ defense occupied.
“We applied pressure by having runners on base and having kids come up and put balls in play and good things happened for us,” Williams said.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win but we’ll take it.”
Vanassche, Burke, Hartsell and St. Clair each had two RBIs in the win, while Johnson joined Burke, Flora and St. Clair among those with two hits apiece.
Johnson came on in relief of Burke in the fourth inning of the nightcap and threw four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four.
Following the 7-1 loss in the opener, the Crowns players and coaches gathered in the left field corner to talk about being a team.
“These are kids from a bunch of different programs coming together to try to be a ballclub,” Williams said. “Our biggest enemy right now is how do we work together as a team? How do we build guys up instead of tearing guys down?
“The message is that we are a team that has the same goal. We need to work together to achieve that goal.”
Dr. Randol’s is participating in a tournament this weekend hosted by Roseburg American Legion. Due to teams withdrawing, the tournament schedule was altered Wednesday. The first game of the tournament for the Crowns will be against the rival Pepsi Bottlecaps Friday at 6:30 p.m.
First Game
Grants Pass 003 000 4 — 7 14 0
Dr. Randol’s 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Zauher and Bassett; Burke, Hellenthal (2) and Bowers. W — Zauher. L — Hellenthal. 2B — Zavolta (GP), Leair (GP), Hartsell (DR). 3B — Morris (GP).
Second Game
Grants Pass 051 000 0 — 6 7 4
Dr. Randol’s 007 005 x — 12 14 4
Roberts, Ireland (3), Allison (5) and Bassett; St. Clair, Johnson (4) and Borrows. W — Johnson. L — Ireland. 2B — Allison (GP). 3B — McGowan (GP).
