Dr. Randol's came back from an early five-run deficit and completed a sweep of Loggers with a 10-7 victory in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Crowns (8-7) won the opener, 4-3.
Cole Collins pitched well in relief for Dr. Randol's and got the decision in the second game, striking out eight. Bryce Swain and Carter Minott were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Logan Anderson was 2-for-3.
Ty Haynes was 2-for-2, Daniel Withers went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Judah Sensabaugh was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Loggers.
In the opener, Tygue Barron of Dr. Randol's and Brevin Harrison of Loggers both turned in quality starts. Barron gave up six hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts and four walks over six innings. Harrison pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts and two walks.
Waylon McKnight was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Crowns. Withers had three hits in four at-bats, including a triple, for Loggers.
"It was good to see the kids compete, and pull both of them out," Dr. Randol's coach Bret Prock said. "I felt we were efficient on the mound."
First Game
Crowns;022;000;0;—;4;7;1
Loggers;100;020;0;—;3;6;2
Barron, Anderson (7) and McKnight; Harrison and Robbins. W — Barron. L — Harrison. S — Anderson. 2B — Barron (DR), McKnight (DR), Hartsell (L), Avery (L). 3B — Withers (L).
Second Game
Crowns;104;013;1;—;10;11;2
Loggers;150;100;0;—;7;9;3
Simonson, Collins (4) and Hellenthal; Bruton, St. Clair (6) and Shaver. W — Collins. L — St. Clair. 2B — Hellenthal (DR), Barron (DR), Minott (DR), Sensabaugh (L), Avery (L).
