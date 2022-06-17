Father’s Day weekend started out with a 10-0 win over Klamath Falls for the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s on Thursday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
As the host team, the Docs finished out the first day of the tournament with a mercy rule victory over the Falcons. Ever Lamm earned the win for Roseburg, scattering three hits over five shutout innings, while striking out eight and walking two.
“He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he really competed and found ways to get some hitters out. I liked his energy on the mound. His effort was phenomenal,” Docs head coach Jeremiah Robbins said.
Jordan White came out of the bullpen to finish off the shutout victory, recording two of the final three outs by strikeout.
Dr. Stewart’s (3-2) started the scoring in the third inning. Braxton Dill scored on a throwing error after taking two bases on a sacrifice bunt by Eli Jacobs.
The Docs busted out for five runs in the fourth inning to pull ahead 6-0. Knox Hubbard and Kade Johnson both had RBI triples. Dill and Sebastian Watson drove in runs as well.
Roseburg added three more runs in the fifth and topped off the 10-run victory when Daniel Withers scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
In juxtaposition to Wednesday’s loss against Fairfield, when the Docs couldn’t capitalize on runners in scoring position, Robbins says the team did better on taking advantage of situations.
“I really liked how we ran the bases and putting the ball in play at the right time to take advantage of opportunities,” Robbins said.
Klamath Falls (0-2) was led by Skyler Doss and Tyler Harper, who both had doubles. Nathan Baker took the loss for the Falcons. The right hander lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on four hits.
Roseburg will play the late game on day two of the tournament on Friday. The Docs face Portland Eastside at 6:30 p.m.
In other scores from day one of the tournament, Fairfield defeated Medford 3-2, Corvallis topped Portland Eastside 9-4 and Salem Withnell downed Boss Baseball from Bend 5-3.
Friday’s schedule starts with Boss Baseball against Medford at 11 a.m., followed by Klamath Falls and Corvallis at 1:30 p.m. and then Fairfield and Salem Withnell at 4 p.m.
Klamath Falls 000 000 — 0 4 2
Roseburg 001 531 — 10 6 1
Baker, Graham (4), London (5) and McGuire; Lamm, White (6) and Hubbard. W — Lamm (1-0). L — Baker. 2B — Doss (KF), Harper (KF). 3B — K. Johnson (R), Hubbard (R).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
