SPRINGFIELD — Errors, walks, hit batters. The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s took advantage of numerous miscues by the Post 6 Barbers to pull off an 11-6 victory on day three of the Papa’s Pizza Tournament at the Hamlin Sports Complex.
Roseburg (14-6) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Docs scored three runs on a throwing error by the Barbers and tacked on two runs on bases-loaded walks.
Post 6 (15-6), out of the Portland metropolitan area, responded with three runs in the home half of the first inning against South Umpqua product Ever Lamm. George Fox University commit Joe Brauckmiller capped the scoring with a double, the first of two hits for the Canby High School graduate.
The Docs went on to add a run in the third inning on an infield single by Sebastian Watson and plated three more runs in the fourth. Once again, a throwing error by the Barbers’ third baseman helped Roseburg add to its run total.
The Barbers sent nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth and scored three times against Lamm, but the comeback attempt fell short as Kade Johnson kept the Barbers off the board over the final two innings.
Lamm picked up his third win of the season, allowing six runs on eight hits, while walking three and striking out five.
Jace Johnson, Evan Corbin and Watson all had two hits for the Docs.
Roseburg has averaged 10 runs a game through four contests in the Papa’s Pizza Tournament.
Roseburg;601;310;X;—;11;8;2
Post 6;300;300;X;—;6;9;5
Lamm, K. Johnson (5) and Burke; Hergert, Werner (2), Scott (4) and Schoppe, Murphy. W — Lamm (3-1). L — Hergert. 2B — Brauckmiller (P). 3B — Bui (P).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
