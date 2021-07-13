The final week of the regular season started off on the wrong foot for Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s, but the Docs turned things around just in time to salvage Monday’s Area 4 Legion doubleheader against Eugene.
“At the end of the day, I liked how we finished. I don’t like how we started, but how we finished our day was very good,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said after the Docs lost the opener 7-1, but rallied late to win the nightcap 5-1 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Eugene’s Isaac Evaniew shut down the Docs in the opener. The Churchill graduate struck out nine batters through six innings and allowed just one unearned run on four hits and two walks.
The Challengers backed-up their pitcher with four runs in the first inning. Eugene (35-10, 8-5 Area 4) scored first on a single by Dylan Carson and then added another run on a sacrifice fly by Kayden Sandow.
It looked like the Docs would limit the scoring to just two runs, but a two-out error on a pop fly to right field allowed two more runs to score for Eugene.
Docs’ starter Dominic Tatone settled in after the first and allowed just three hits and no runs over the next five innings.
Roseburg (24-12, 6-4) cut the deficit to 4-1 with an unearned run in the fifth, but the Challengers broke the game open with three more runs in the seventh against Docs closer Jett Black.
“They punched us in the mouth in Game 1,” said Docs outfielder Logan Klopfenstein, who took the mound in Game 2 and scattered three hits over six innings en route to allowing just one run in the victory.
“It felt good (to win Game 2) because, you know, you don’t want to get swept at your own house. It was a good comeback game,” Klopfenstein said.
Klopfenstein also contributed to the win at the plate. He reached base with a one-out single in the fifth and later scored on a single by Austin Takahashi to tie the game at 1-1.
Roseburg took its first lead of the night with four runs in the sixth inning off of Eugene reliever Jarrett Allen. Klopfenstein and Takahashi each had RBIs in the inning as the Docs put the game away.
Black came on and closed out the game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning and found some redemption for his poor relief appearance in the first game.
“I had a little more fire in myself. I was throwing the ball a little harder,” Black said. “My teammates had gone out there and gotten us a lead, so I had confidence to just let them hit the ball and then just blew it by them.”
Takahashi had three of the Docs six hits in the nightcap and drove in a pair of runs.
The Docs feel the win will be a confidence booster as the team heads to Eugene for an Area 4 twin bill Tuesday at Swede Johnson Stadium.
“We got the ball rolling,” Black said.
Roseburg played without Jace Stoffal and Austin Anderson and will be without the two veteran players on Tuesday in Eugene.
Game 1 of the doubleheader gets under way at 5 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or on a video simulcast at 541radio.com.
First Game
Eugene 400 000 3 — 7 7 3
Docs 000 010 0 — 1 4 3
Evaniew, Langworthy (7) and Woodcook; Tatone, Black (7) and Six. W — Evaniew. L — Tatone (3-3). 2B — Irwin (E). 3B — Sandow (E).
Second Game
Eugene 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
Docs 000 014 x — 5 6 1
Proudfit, Allen (6) and Woodcook; Klopfenstein, Black (7) and Hubbard. W — Klopfenstein (4-1). L — Allen. 2B — Carson (E).
