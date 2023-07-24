EUGENE — For a third straight season, the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s is one of the final four teams still playing in the Class AAA American Legion Baseball Oregon State Tournament.
Carson Dunn blasted a third-inning grand slam to power the Docs past defending state champion Medford 9-6 in an elimination game on Day 3 of the state tourney Monday afternoon at Swede Johnson Stadium.
“It felt really good to be able to help the team get the extra runs we needed to be able to keep the lead and send Medford home,” Dunn said.
Dunn’s home run was his fifth of the season and provided the run support needed for Evan Corbin, who pitched a complete game to send the Docs into the semifinals.
Corbin gave up six runs on eight hits over seven innings to improve to 7-0 on the season. He finished with three walks and two strikeouts in his second start in four days.
“We try to give our (pitchers) three or four days rest, so we knew that there might be an issue with his command,” Docs head coach Eric Savage said about Corbin’s performance. “But he did a heck of a job. Showed tenacity and grit. I’m so happy for him. He wanted it.”
Roseburg (21-16-1) will face Area 4 champion Emerald Challengers at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Challengers remained undefeated in the tournament by winning 8-5 against the Portland Barbers in the final game on Monday.
The Docs and Medford (26-16) started the game with a flurry of scoring.
Roseburg took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Daniel Withers plated the first run on a sacrifice fly and Evan Martin drove in a run with a two-out double. Martin later scored on a throwing error.
Medford got a pair of doubles in the bottom of the first, with Aidan Horsley’s two-bagger bringing home a pair of runs. He later tied the game on a wild pitch.
Roseburg regained the lead in the second on a double by Kade Johnson, but the Mustangs captured a 5-4 advantage in the home half of the inning on consecutive singles by Horsley and Eli Havey.
Roseburg kept its hot start at the plate going in the third inning. Dominic Daffron, who relieved starting pitcher Hunter Schwenk in the second inning, gave up walks to Knox Hubbard and Waylon McKnight.
Brooks Avery reached on a two-out infield single, bringing Dunn to the plate with the bases loaded. The 2022 Roseburg High School graduate launched a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence for his second home run of the tournament.
“I’m normally just like a ‘ball in the gap’ type of guy and use my speed to leg one out,” Dunn said. “I never really expected to lead the team in home runs. I guess I can say I’m a home run hitter now.”
Roseburg rode the momentum of Dunn’s blast the rest of the way and locked in on defense.
Logan Anderson took away a run with a leaping grab on a line drive to second base in the third inning. Kade Johnson made back-to-back big plays at third base in the fifth, including turning a double-play.
“Super happy with our defense,” Savage said. He added the team is getting more and more comfortable playing at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Defense clinched the win for Roseburg in the seventh. With runners at first and third base and one out, Jeremiah Robbins belted a fly ball deep into the left field corner. Sebastian Watson made the catch, fired back to the infield where Avery made the relay throw to first to double off the runner for the final out.
Roseburg is now one win away from playing for the state championship on Wednesday, but also one loss away from going home for the season.
Also remaining in the tournament is the Mid-Valley Southpaws, who eliminated the Salem Withnell Dodgers 12-5 on Monday. Mid-Valley will face the Barbers in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Dr. Stewart’s 314 010 0 — 9 7 2
Medford 320 000 1 — 6 8 1
Corbin and Hubbard; Schwenk, Daffron (2) and Robbins. W — Corbin (7-0). L — Daffron. 2B — K. Johnson (DS), Martin (DS), McKnight (DS), Mallari (M), Horsley (M), Thompson (M). HR — Dunn (DS).
