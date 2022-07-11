A victory against an Area 4 opponent continues to elude the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s after the American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of home games against the Emerald Challengers on Monday.
The Challengers, out of the Eugene/Springfield area, held off the Docs for a 5-3 win in Game 1 and then rallied late to defeat the Docs by the same score in the nightcap at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
With the losses, the Docs dropped to 0-6 in league games. The two teams will meet for another league doubleheader Tuesday at Swede Johnson Stadium in Eugene.
Roseburg (18-15, 0-6 Area 4) had some costly slip ups in the opener. The Docs gave up five unearned runs thanks to four errors.
The Challengers (33-11, 2-0) pulled ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning. A throwing error to second base allowed a run to score and extended the inning. A second run came in on a double steal.
The advantage increased to 5-0 with three more runs in the seventh inning. Errors at second and first base gave up a run and allowed the inning to continue, resulting in more scoring.
Roseburg put up a fight in the seventh inning, finally breaking through against starting pitcher Kaden Starr.
Parker Burke led off with a triple and later scored on a double by Kade Johnson, his second two-bagger of the game. Sebastian Watson tacked on another score and Dominic Tatone plated a run with a sacrifice fly to get the Docs back within two runs.
The Challengers put a stop to the comeback with back-to-back strikeouts to finish the game.
Evan Corbin suffered the loss, despite allowing just four hits over 6 2/3 innings, while striking out eight and walking none.
Kade Johnson finished with three of the Docs’ eight hits.
Roseburg took a 1-0 lead, its first in the series, on back-to-back doubles by Kade Johnson and Tatone in the third inning of the nightcap.
The Docs were again ahead 2-1 after five innings of play, but the Challengers finished strong to complete the sweep.
The Challengers put up four runs in the sixth inning off of Tatone for a 5-2 advantage. Easton McDonald plated the final two runs of the inning with a triple to left field.
The Docs got one run back on a balk in the bottom of the sixth and had the game-tying run up to bat in the seventh, but the comeback attempt never materialized.
Tatone took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over five innings.
Watson led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
The Docs will hope to end their frustrations against league opponents on Tuesday with their final two Area 4 games of the season. Roseburg visits the Challengers for a twin bill, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
Game 1
Challengers 000 200 3 — 5 4 1
Roseburg 000 000 3 — 3 8 4
Starr, Crist (7) and Cook; Corbin, K. Johnson (7) and Hubbard, Burke. W — Starr. L — Corbin (3-2). SV — E. Crist. 2B — Womack (C), K. Johnson 2 (R). 3B — Burke (R).
Game 2
Chellengers 000 104 0 — 5 7 3
Roseburg 001 101 0 — 3 5 0
Stavros, Martinez (6) and Koffler; Tatone, D. Withers (6) and Burke. W — Stavros. L — Tatone. SV — Martinez. 2B — E. Crist (C), Vreim (C), Watson (R), Tatone (R). 3B — McDonald (C).
