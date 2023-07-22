EUGENE — The season is on the line after the Roseburg Dr. Stewart's started the Class AAA American Legion baseball state tournament with a 14-4 loss against the Mid-Valley Southpaws on Saturday at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Mid-Valley, out of the Albany area, scored seven runs in the first inning and stretched the lead to 10 runs to end the game early in the bottom of the sixth.
With the defeat, Roseburg is now one loss away from the end of the season. Dr. Stewart's will face the Hillsboro Baseballism Wet Sox in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Wet Sox lost 13-3 to Medford in the first round Saturday.
The Southpaws jumped on Docs' starter Colton Siewell in the first inning. Mid-Valley (27-13) saw the first six hitters reach base and score against Siewell, who did not record an out before leaving the game.
The Docs (19-16-1) cut into the deficit with a four-run third inning. Kade Johnson capped the comeback effort with a three-run home run, his second of the season.
The momentum was short-lived. Mid-Valley scored four times in the home half of the third inning thanks to a trio of Docs' errors.
Bryant Starr was 1-for-2 with four RBI to lead the Southpaws at the plate and picked up the pitching decision, allowing four runs on six hits over five innings.
Dr. Stewart's;004;000;—;4;6;3
Mid-Valley;704;012;—;14;9;0
Siewell, Ledbetter (1), Watson (4) and Hubbard; Starr, Garrett (6) and Woodward. W — Starr. L — Siewell (3-2). 2B — Dunn (DS), Babbitt (MV), Lyon (MV). 3B — Starr (MV). HR — K. Johnson (DS).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
