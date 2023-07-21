EUGENE — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart's scored seven runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Sherwood Post 56 Lobos for a 12-2 victory Monday afternoon at Swede Johnson Stadium.
The win clinched a berth for Roseburg in the Class AAA Legion state tournament starting on Saturday in Eugene.
Evan Corbin stifled the Sherwood bats, allowing only two hits over five innings while striking out seven and walking one. The Umpqua Community College commit had a no-hitter going into the fourth inning when he gave up a leadoff single to Liam Kliever.
The Lobos scored their first run on a single by Kyle Sheller to get within 2-1.
In the home half of the fourth, the Docs blew things open against Lobos' starter Alexander Lopez. Roseburg sent 11 hitters to the plate and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carson Dunn, a single by Evan Martin, a double by Logan Anderson and two runners crossed home on a single by Sebastian Watson.
The game came to an early end due to the mercy rule when the Docs stretched the lead to 10-runs in the sixth.
Brooks Avery, Cole Collins and Martin all had two hits for the Docs. Martin, Watson and Dunn all drove in a pair of runs.
The Docs will play in the state tournament for a third straight season. Roseburg will face the Mid-Valley Southpaws in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday. Mid-Valley won the Area 3 title with a 15-5 record.
The game will be broadcast on local radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch live at 541radio.com.
Sherwood;000;101;—;2;4;2
Dr. Stewart's;110;712;—;12;11;0
Lopez, Busby (4) and Kliever; Corbin, K. Johnson (6) and Hubbard. W — Corbin (6-0). L — Lopez. 2B — Anderson (DS).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
