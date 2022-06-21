MEDFORD — The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s hit the road for the first time this season on Monday, but a slow start spoiled the trip.
The Medford Mustangs pull ahead by eight runs on the Docs and held off Roseburg’s comeback attempt for a 9-4 non-league victory at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford.
Roseburg (5-4) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out single by Daniel Withers, but the Docs wouldn’t score again until the seventh inning. Withers drove in two more runs with a two-out double as a part of a three-run final frame.
Medford’s Julius Bolstad kept the Docs in check. The righthander tossed a complete game for the win. He scattered nine hits and had two strikeouts and one walk.
Medford (9-2) pulled ahead of the Docs with a pair of runs in the first inning off of Roseburg starter Jace Johnson. Cameron Sewell and Jace Miller both drove in runs.
The Mustangs added runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. Sewell finished 3-for-4 with two RBI to pace Medford’s offensive attack.
Johnon took his second loss of the season. He went four innings and allowed seven runs - only four earned - and struckout one while walking four.
The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s continue the season on Tuesday with a non-league doubleheader against the Las Vegas Aces. The contest is set to begin at 5 p.m.
Roseburg;100;000;3;—;4;9;3
Medford;202;302; X;—;9;9;1
J. Johnson, K. Johnson (5) and Hubbard; Bolstad and Wallace. W — Bolstad. L — J. Johnson. 2B — Withers (R), Sewell (M), Douglas (M). .
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
