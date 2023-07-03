CORVALLIS — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart's and Salem Mariners played late into the night in the championship game of the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.
After the two teams managed just one run each through the first 10 innings, the Mariners exploded for six runs in the top of the 11th to pull away for a 7-2 victory on Sunday.
The Docs (10-9-1) had a three-game winning streak come to an end and finished the tournament with a 3-1 record.
The Mariners — a club baseball team that plays in the Willamette Valley Men's Baseball League with players ranging in age from mid-teens to early 20s — also finished the tournament with a 3-1 record.
Sebastian Watson started on the mound for Dr. Stewart's and pitched five scoreless innings. He scattered six hits and successfully navigate multiple dangerous situations, standing six men on base.
Salem (3-1) finally tallied a run in the sixth inning off of Docs reliever Dominic Tatone. Mason Deverna led off with a single and later scored on a one-out basehit by Isaiah Lugo.
Tatone held the Mariners hitless over the next four innings and finished his outing allowing only two hits over five innings, walking three and striking out four.
Tatone, a former Dr. Stewart's player, has been an assistant coach this summer, but got the chance to pitch as the contest wasn't an official American Legion baseball game and the team was looking to conserve arms with a heavy Area 4 league schedule coming up this week.
Roseburg tied the game with an unearned run in the seventh inning. Salem starter Connor Hale gave up a two-out single to Jalen Riddle and exited the game, striking out seven, walking two and allowing five hits over his 6 2/3 innings of work.
Deverna took over on the bump and gave up a single to Logan Anderson followed by a throwing error on a groundball to third that allowed Riddle to tie the game and force extra innings.
The Docs managed to get the game-winning run into scoring position in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings, but failed to walk off with the victory.
Drew Camp took over on the mound in the 11th for the Docs and the Mariners' bats came alive. The first six hitters reached base and eventually scored to give Salem a 7-1 advantage.
Roseburg managed to score a run in the 11th, but Deverna shut the door with back-to-back strikeouts to earn the decision.
Camp took the loss, allowing six runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batters. He finished with three strikeouts in his one inning of work.
Anderson and Evan Martin each had two hits in the game for Roseburg and Cole Collins was 1-for-2 with three walks.
The Docs will host the Klamath Falls Falcons on Monday for an Area 4 twin bill. It's the first of three league doubleheaders for Roseburg within a five-day span.
Mariners;000;001;000;06;—;7;10;4
Dr. Stewart's;000;000;100;01;—;2;7;2
Hale, Deverna (7) and Rodriguez; Watson, Tatone (6), Camp (11) and Hubbard, Burke, McKnight. W — Deverna. L — Camp (0-2). 2B — I. Lugo (M). 3B — Rodriguez (M).
