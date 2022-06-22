Docs’ second baseman Sebastian Watson (2) fields a sharply hit grounder before throwing to first for the out against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Dr. Stewart’s shortstop Kade Johnson steps on second base for the out before throwing to first base as second baseman Sebastian Watson looks on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Dr. Stewart’s batter Carson Dunn (8) reaches first base safely after laying down this bunt early in the game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Mike Henneke/News-Review photos
Dr. Stewart’s batter Daniel Withers dodges a pitch against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Docs baserunner Kade Johnson slides safely into third in the seventh inning against Las Vegas third baseman Ethan Kelly on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Docs starting pitcher Ever Lamm works early in the game against Las Vegas on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
When you get dealt a winning hand, you have to take advantage of the situation and cash in.
The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s were able to make the most of six walks and six hit batters in a 9-2 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
A trio of pitchers for Las Vegas struggled with their command throughout the nine inning contest. Of Roseburg’s nine runs scored, six of the runners reached base via either a walk or getting hit by a pitch.
Roseburg (6-4) recorded nine hits in the game, led by Kade Johnson, Sebastian Watson and Carson Dunn with two hits each.
Johnson also had two RBI on his stat line. The South Umpqua graduate has been on a tear to start the summer. He leads the team with a .429 batting average and is tied for the team lead with five RBIs.
Johnson has hit safely in all eight games he has played so far this year.
While the Docs offense produced, Ever Lamm and Blake Withers held the Las Vegas offense in check.
The duo scattered six hits over nine innings, while striking out five and walking four. Lamm picked up his second win in his second start of the season and Withers earned the first save of the year for the Docs.
Roseburg built a 3-0 lead in the first two innings, despite getting only two hits. The Docs scored first on a double steal in the first inning and added another run on a wild pitch in the second.
The Docs blew the game open with four runs in the fourth inning. After a groundout to leadoff the frame, the Docs got the next eight batters on base, thanks to three singles, three walks and two hit batters.
Jace Johnson, Evan Corbin, Dominic Tatone and Eli Jacobs all picked up an RBI in the inning.
Broc Snider led Las Vegas (7-4) at the plate, going 2-for-4.
The Dr. Stewart’s will next host the Humboldt Eagles on Wednesday for another nine-inning contest at Champion Car Wash Field. The game is slated to get under way at 5 p.m.
Las Vegas 001 010 000 — 2 6 0
Roseburg 120 500 10X — 9 9 2
Mejia, Bl. Snider (4), DaValle (4) and Dirig, Sarhtain; Lamm, Withers (6) and Burke. W — Lamm (2-0). L — Mejia. SV — Withers (1). 2B — Dunn (R).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
