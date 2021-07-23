The Roseburg Dr. Stewart's American Legion baseball team didn't win the Area 4 title, but a state championship is still there for the taking.
The Docs (28-15) are preparing for their opening game in the Oregon AAA State Tournament on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Dr. Stewart's will meet Portland Eastside (28-17) or Springfield (20-15), who squared off Friday morning in a play-in game, at 10 a.m. The eight-team double-elimination tournament runs through Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the Northwest Regional Tournament Aug. 4-8 in Gillette, Wyoming.
As the host, Dr. Stewart's received an automatic berth into the tournament. Also qualifying automatically by winning their respective leagues were the Salem Withnell Dodgers (16-16), Hillsboro Barbers (30-9) and Medford Mustangs (41-12).
Medford is bidding for its seventh consecutiive state championship.
The first-round matchups will be determined following Friday's four play-in contests.
"We've got to go out and compete," said Dr. Stewart's coach Jeremiah Robbins, whose club is seeking its first state title since 2010. "If we do that, I like our chances. I think it's a wide open tournament. The team that's going to be mentally tough and pitch it is going to win it all."
"We've got this week to rest and have been getting our work in (at practice), so I think we'll be ready come Saturday," added Docs outfielder/pitcher Jett Black. "(The keys) are just focus and knowing there's one game a day, so give it your hardest for a seven-inning game."
The regular season ended on a downer for the Docs, who were swept by Medford 7-6 and 9-0 in a doubleheader last Sunday at U.S. Cellular Community Park. The Mustangs scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal the opener.
Dr. Stewart's needed a split to gain a share of the Area 4 crown and a sweep would've given it the title outright.
Robbins and Black agreed the Docs flushed those losses away on the drive home from Medford.
"Yes, it was disappointing," Robbins admitted. "You've got to finish the game and we didn't do that in the seventh inning and we didn't want to compete in Game 2. There were some attitude adjustments we needed to make, and I think we've done that throughout the week, getting the guys better focused."
Black said, "Being up 6-2 and losing it and watching them walk off on their own field hurt a little bit."
The Docs have met Springfield five times this season, losing two games in Springfield and winning two in Roseburg during the league season. The Timbers also beat the Docs 8-3 in the Roseburg Father's Day Tournament.
Dr. Stewart's has not played Portland Eastside this summer.
"The guys are healthy, which is a big plus for the first time this year," Robbins said. "Everybody on our roster is ready to go. We've known all year where we're going to be on July 24. Sometimes that bites you in the butt during the regular season, but our guys have been resilient.
"We're in a good spot. I really like the 10 a.m. game Saturday. Get our guys up early, get them after it and then sit back and watch the rest of the day. I think we can get a good capacity crowd here which I'm hoping for."
Jace Stoffal (5-0 record, 0.60 ERA) is expected to be the starting pitcher for the Docs Saturday. Stoffal, a Roseburg High School graduate who played for Umpqua Community College last spring, has committed to the University of Oregon.
The right-hander has struck out 62 batters and walked 13 over 46 2/3 innings, allowing 20 hits and four earned runs.
Ever Lamm (2-1, 1.50), Austin Anderson (1-2, 3.79), Evan Corbin (6-0, 2.49), Logan Klopfenstein (5-1, 3.47), Dominic Tatone (3-4, 3.57), Black (3-1, 1.75), Blake Withers (0-3, 5.13) and Mason Delcollo (1-2, 11.67) give the Docs some depth on the mound.
Corbin has been bothered by forearm tightness in his last couple of starts and will likely pitch out of the pen.
"I think we have it on the front end," Robbins said. "Our bullpen has to be really good. We're going to put some guys in different situations, and they've got to go out and throw strikes. It's a pitcher's ballpark and you have to pitch to contact. If our pitchers buy into that, we'll be just fine."
Offensively, the Docs are hitting .291 as a team.
Catcher Spencer Six leads the Dr. Stewart's regulars with a .368 average, followed by shortstop Austin Takahashi (.353), designated hitter Anderson (.333), Stoffal (.330), third baseman Dawson Gillespie (.311), outfielder Sebastian Watson (.294) and Black (.293).
Gillespie and Black lead the squad with 41 hits apiece. Gillespie ranks first in runs scored (39), while Black is first in RBIs (42) and home runs (four).
