Roseburg Dr. Stewart's scored three times in the third inning and Kade Johnson allowed just two hits over six innings to secure a 3-1 win over Klamath Falls on Day 3 of the Father's Day Tournament Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Carson Dunn, Knox Hubbard and Evan Martin drove in runs for the Docs on consecutive at-bats in the bottom of the third, breaking a scoreless tie game.
Brooks Avery reached on a one-out single, stole second and third and scored on a single by Dunn. Hubbard followed with a triple to the right field corner to plate Dunn and then scored on a groundout by Martin.
The three hits were all the Docs managed against Klamath Falls starter Owen Harper, who went six innings with six strikeouts, no walks and two hit batters.
Johnson made the three-run advantage stand up to earn his second win of the season. He fanned eight, walked three and hit three batters.
The Falcons scored an unearned run against Johnson in the sixth after two runners reached base on fielding errors. PJ Safford drove in Mark Carpenter to break the shutout. Safford had both of the Falcons' hits.
Parker Burke pitched a perfect seventh inning to secure his first save of the season for Roseburg.
The Docs are now 1-1-1 in the tournament and will face Moundtime on Saturday at 7 p.m. Moundtime has gone 3-0 in the tourney and has clinched a berth in either the first or second place game Sunday.
Klamath Falls;000;001;0;—;1;2;1
Dr. Stewart's;003;000;X;—;3;3;2
O. Harper and Shively; K. Johnson, Burke (7) and Burke, Hubbard. W — K. Johnson (2-0). L — O. Harper. SV — Burke (1). 3B — Hubbard (DS).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
