One big inning offensively and another commanding pitching performance from Jace Stoffal was enough to get the Dr. Stewart's American Legion baseball team through its opening game of the Oregon AAA State Tournament on Saturday morning.
The Docs scored all of their runs in the fifth inning and Stoffal pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball in a 7-2 win over Springfield at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Dr. Stewart's (29-15) will meet Eugene (44-11), the No. 2 team out of Area 4, at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Challengers blanked the Salem Withnell Dodgers 3-0 Saturday afternoon in their state tourney opener.
"We knew them, they knew us," Docs second baseman Sebastian Watson said of Springfield (21-16), the fourth-place team from Area 4. "It came down to who was better, and we were better this time. It was very nice (to have that big inning)."
The two clubs have met six times this season, each winning three games.
Stoffal — a Roseburg High School graduate who's headed to University of Oregon this fall after playing for Umpqua Community College last spring — and Springfield's Leo Reeves were locked in a pitchers' duel through four innings before the Docs put up their seven-spot in the fifth.
"I have a lot of confidence in my teammates," Stoffal said before heading off to be the best man in his brother's wedding. "They're scrappy guys and I knew they were going to get some runs across."
"Great win," Dr. Stewart's coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "Good confidence builder for the guys. We threw out the crooked number in one inning. As a coach, you'd like it earlier in the game because you can monitor the pitch counts better, but we'll take it."
Stoffal gave up four hits in nearly six innings of work, striking out six and walking none. He threw 80 pitches before being relieved by Jett Black, who pitched the last 1 1/3 innings.
Stoffal improved to 6-0 on the summer and lowered his ERA of 0.60.
"I felt good. I was loose. I was on a week's rest and everything felt really good," Stoffal said. "I mixed up three different pitches, and the best one was definitely my slider. I had a lot of guys chasing."
"I loved where Jace was," Robbins said. "He kept us in it and his leadership in the dugout was phenomenal. We were able to keep him at 80 pitches, and that gets him back on three days rest."
The Docs sent 13 batters to the plate in the fifth, cashing in on four hits, four walks and one hit batter. Reeves was replaced by Ewan Hadley after throwing 84 pitches.
Watson opened the inning with a single and Logan Klopfenstein reached base on a bunt single. Tyler Thornton dropped a bunt down the third base line and the throw to third was too late, loading the bases.
Austin Takahashi drew a walk, forcing in the first run of the contest. Dawson Gillespie followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
Spencer Six walked to load the sacks again and Black was hit by a pitch, bringing home a run. Austin Anderson's two-run single gave Dr. Stewart's a 6-0 advantage.
A sacrifice fly by Klopfenstein scored the last run of the frame.
"(Reeves) hit his spots early, but the second time through the lineup we started getting on him more which was good," Watson said. "(Against a pitcher with less velocity) you have to stay in the middle of the field — middle right, and don't let yourself get on that front foot and start pulling the ball."
Watson went 2-for-2 with a walk on the contest.
Springfield avoided the shutout when Brooks Robertson hit a two-run double off of Black in the seventh. Isaiah Burke and Aidan Bray each had two hits for the Timbers, who will face Salem Withnell (16-17) in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Robbins said right-handers Ever Lamm (2-1, 1.50) or Anderson (1-2, 3.79) will get the start on the bump against Eugene.
Springfield;000;000;2;—;2;6;0
Docs;000;070;x;—;7;7;0
Reeves, Hadley (5), Springer (6) and Burke; Stoffal, Black (6) and Six. W — Stoffal (6-0). L — Reeves. 2B — Burke (S), Robertson (S).
