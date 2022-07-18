KLAMATH FALLS — A three-run single by Evan Corbin broke a tie game in the top of the ninth inning and sent the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s to a 9-6 win over the Klamath Falls Falcons in its regular season finale Sunday at Kiger Stadium.
Corbin sent a two-strike pitch into left field, clearing the bases and putting the Docs back in front after Roseburg (20-17) took an early lead on a couple of long balls.
Carson Dunn got the scoring started with a solo home run in the third inning. It was the first round-tripper of the season for Dunn.
Austin Takahashi plated a couple more runs with a single in the fifth that stretched Roseburg’s lead to 4-0 and a two-run homer by Kade Johnson in the top of the seventh gave the Docs a 6-1 advantage.
Klamath Falls (9-19) started its comeback in the bottom half of the seventh inning against Takahashi, who relieved Corbin on the mound.
Gavin Graham drove in a pair of runs on a two-out single and Brodie Hubble added another pair with a two-run homer over the left field fence.
Tyler Harper tied the game in the eighth inning on a single. The Henley High School product finished the game 3-for-4 to lead the Falcons.
After the Docs retook the lead in the top of the ninth, Klamath Falls managed to get two runners on base with just one out, but a 6-4-3 double play ended any threat by the Falcons.
Takahashi picked up the win after giving up five runs on six hits with one walk and a strikeout over the final three innings.
Takahashi and Sebastian Watson both had two hits in the game for the Docs.
Roseburg wrapped up the regular season on a two-game streak and will have until Saturday to prepare for the start of the postseason.
The Docs are hosting the AAA American Legion state tournament and will play the final game of the first round at 7 p.m. Saturday against an opponent still to be determined.
Play-in games will be held Friday at Champion Car Wash Field to determine the final four teams in the double-elimination bracket and a champion will be crowned on Wednesday, July 27.
Roseburg;001;030;203;—;9;8;0
K. Falls;000;001;410;—;6;11;3
Corbin, Takahashi (7) and Hubbard, Burke; Hubble, Cheyne (2), Baker (5), Doss (7) and Harper. W — Takahashi (2-1). L — Doss. 2B — J. Johnson (R), Watson (R), Graham (KF). HR — Dunn (R), K. Johnson (R), Hubble (KF).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
