EUGENE — For a third time this summer, the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s reached a tournament title game, but ended up on the wrong side for a runner-up finish.
The Docs were walloped 17-4 by the Post 6 Barbers in the championship game of the Papa’s Pizza Tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium on Sunday. Roseburg reached the title bout after defeating the Rose City Baseball Club 10-1 in a semifinal contest earlier in the day.
The Barbers (19-6) jumped on Docs starter Jordan White for four runs in the first inning of the championship game. A two-run homer by Cooper Smith capped the scoring for the Barbers.
Roseburg (15-8) recovered and scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to get within 4-3. The Docs scored on a balk, a double steal and a triple by Kade Johnson.
Any momentum Roseburg built was quickly erased, though, as the Barbers put up seven runs against White in the third inning and the rout was on from there.
Post 6, which lost to the Docs 11-6 earlier in the tournament, finished with 15 hits over the five-inning game. Smith was one of six hitters for the Barbers with multiple hits, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and a single.
Johnson led the Docs in the loss with a triple and a double. The South Umpqua High School product was selected as the most outstanding hitter for the tournament.
He went 12-for-23 (.324) in the seven tournament games, with four extra base hits and four RBIs.
In the 10-1 semifinal win over the Rose City Baseball Club (4-2), Austin Takahashi made his debut on the mound and earned his first victory of the season.
The senior-to-be at Roseburg High School went six innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits, walking two and striking out three.
The Docs built a 5-1 lead through the first two innings and pulled away late for the comfortable win. Jace Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Roseburg.
Dr. Stewart’s will resume play on Wednesday when the team heads to Medford to begin Area 4 league play. The Docs will play a doubleheader against the Mustangs starting with Game 1 at noon at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
Sunday's Games
Rose City;010;000;0;—;1;2;4
Roseburg;230;221;x;—;10;7;2
Christensen, Curdy (5), Mansfield (6) and Alvillar, Lowe; Takahashi, Burke (7) and Hubbard. W — Takahashi (1-0). L — Christensen. 2B — Tatone (R).
Barbers;407;06X;x;—;17;15;1
Roseburg;030;10X;x;—;4;5;6
Harbaugh, Werner (4), Leeds (5) and Murphy; White, Burke (3), Jenks (5) and Hubbard. W — Harbaugh. L — White (1-2). 2B — Murphy (B), Schoppe (B), H. Smith (B), Christiansen (B), C. Smith (B), K. Johnson (R), Dunn (R). 3B — K. Johnson (R). HR — C. Smith (B).
