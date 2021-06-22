GRANTS PASS — It was feast or famine for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s in an Area 4 doubleheader against the Grants Pass Nuggets on Tuesday at Reinhart Volunteer Park.
The Docs (7-6; 3-1 Area 4) left no doubt in a 26-1 win in the opener, but failed to score a run in a 10-0 loss in game two. Both contests were ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Roseburg took control early in game one with three runs in the first inning off of Grants Pass starter Caleb Randolph and just kept adding from there. The Docs scored in every inning in the game, including eight runs in the second and nine in the third.
The Docs had six players finish with multiple hits, led by Dawson Gillespie, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Jett Black went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run bomb for the first home run of the season for the Docs. Austin Anderson was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI in his first at-bats of the season.
Anderson also picked up his first pitching win of the season, allowing one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.
The Docs’ hot bats went ice cold in game two, as Grants Pass starter Tyler Dunlevy tossed a five-inning one-hitter for the shutout victory.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets (6-9; 1-3 Area 4) found their stroke at the plate against Docs pitchers Blake Withers and Mason Delcollo.
Grants Pass took a 1-0 lead when Andy Lacey hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first and jumped ahead 7-0 with a five-run third.
The Nuggets stretched the lead to 10-0 with three runs in the fourth inning. The Docs managed to get two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning, but couldn’t manufacture a run to keep the game going.
Roseburg will get a day off on Wednesday before the team travels south to take part in the Coach K Memorial Tournament hosted by the Medford Mustangs.
Dr. Stewart’s will play their first game against Mudville 9 on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at US Cellular Field 9 in Medford.
Game 1
Docs 389 42 — 26 17 0
Nuggets 010 00 — 1 4 2
Anderson and Hubbard. Randolph, Elzy (2), Eldred (3), Sewell (5) and Lacey. W — Anderson (1-1). L — Randolph. 2B — Anderson (D), Tatone (D), Durler (N), Sewell (N). HR — Black (D).
Game 2
Docs 000 00 — 0 1 1
Nuggets 205 3x — 10 9 0
Withers, Delcollo (3) and Hubbard. Dunlevy and Lacey. W — Dunlevy. L — Withers (0-1). 2B — Dunlevy (N). HR — Lacey (N).
