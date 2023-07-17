EUGENE — Pitching was the difference in a doubleheader split for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s on Sunday at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Evan Corbin allowed just one unearned run over seven innings in a 2-1 win against the Emerald Challengers to begin an Area 4 twin bill, but the Docs pitching staff issued 13 walks in the nightcap as the Challengers won in a landslide, 15-5.
The Game 2 victory clinched the Area 4 league championship for the Challengers, who will host the Class AAA State Tournament starting on Saturday.
Corbin won the battle against Carter Greene in the opener. Both pitchers were undefeated going into the matchup and both went the distance.
Greene took his first loss of the year, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six, walking one and hitting one batter.
The Docs (17-14-1, 8-6 Area 4) scored its runs on solo home runs by Knox Hubbard in the third and Carson Dunn in the sixth.
Corbin improved to 5-0 on the season, allowing an unearned run on four hits, while walking two and striking out four.
The Challengers (45-5, 12-2) were scoreless until the bottom of the seventh. Corbin got the first two outs quickly, but a single and an error put two runners on base.
Jaxson Kister drove in Easton McDonald with a pinch hit single, but Corbin induced a line drive to second base for the final out, leaving the game-tying runner at second base.
In Game 2, the Challengers sent nine or more hitters to the plate in each of the first three innings to build an insurmountable lead.
Cole Collins and Drew Camp combined to walk 12 batters through 2 1/3 innings, giving the Challengers ample opportunities to run up the score.
Adam Elliott and Kyle Miller drove in runs in the bottom of the fifth to stretch the lead to 10 runs and end the game early.
Elliott had three hits and two walks in the nightcap. Brock Johnson was 4-for-4 with a walk.
Dunn was 3-for-6 in the doubleheader, with a double, home run and three runs scored.
Dr. Stewart’s host the Challengers for a doubleheader on Monday at 5 p.m. to wrap up the league schedule and the regular season. The Docs still have a chance at earning an automatic berth in the state tournament, but will need some help.
Roseburg needs to sweep the Challengers and Medford will need to lose twice to last place Grants Pass on Monday for the Docs to earn the No. 1 seed out of Area 4.
If that scenario does not play out, the Docs would be the No. 2 seed and would face the Sherwood Post 56 Lobos in a must-win play-in game on Friday at 1 p.m. in Eugene for a spot in the state tournament.
First Game
Dr. Stewart’s 001 001 0 — 2 4 1
Challengers 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Corbin and Hubbard; Greene and Gould. W — Corbin (5-0). L — Greene (7-1). HR — Hubbard (DS), Dunn (DS).
Second Game
Dr. Stewart’s 012 02 — 5 10 2
Challengers 364 02 — 15 12 2
Collins, Camp (2), Anderson (3) and McKnight; Hernandez and Cook. W — Hernandez (7-1). L — Collins (1-4). 2B — Dunn (DS), K. Johnson (DS), Withers (DS), Watson (DS), Elliott (C).
