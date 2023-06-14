Dr. Stewart's Kade Johnson dives into third base with a triple during a Father's Day Tournament game against Medford Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg. The Mustangs won, 5-3.
Roseburg catcher Knox Hubbard looks up to make a grab in foul territory during a Father's Day Tournament game against Medford Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Dr. Stewart's second baseman Jaylen Riddle tags Triston Wallace as he attempts to steal a base during the Father's Day Tournament game Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
Dr. Stewart's had a golden opportunity to draw even or win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Medford Mustangs in the opening contest of the Father's Day Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
But Medford relief pitcher Hunter Schwenk worked out of a jam, striking out two of the final three batters to keep the Docs off the scoreboard and preserve a 5-3 American Legion baseball victory at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
It marked the third nonleague meeting of the young summer Legion season between the two teams. Dr. Stewart's defeated the Mustangs 9-4 in Medford in the season opener on June 5, but Medford won 6-4 two days later in the Docs' home opener.
The Mustangs (7-2) are the defending AAA state Legion champions.
In Roseburg's half of the seventh, Brooks Avery led off with a single and Carson Dunn drew a walk. Knox Hubbard advanced them to second and third respectively with a sacrifice bunt.
But Schwenk got tough when the tough got going, striking out Daniel Withers for the second out. The Mustangs elected to intentionally walk Kade Johnson to load the bases, bringing Jace Johnson to the plate.
But Jace Johnson watched three strikes go by and Schwenk, a recent graduate of Crater High School in Central Point, picked up the save to give starter Julius Bolstad the win.
The Docs stranded nine baserunners in the contest.
Medford took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first inning when Eli Havey singled in Kyle Cope, who had reached on a fielding error by Withers at third base and stolen second.
The Mustangs pushed their advantage to four in the third inning, one run coming on an error. Aiden Horsley stroked an RBI single and Havey knocked in a run with a sacrifice bunt in the inning.
Horsley's two-out RBI single made it 5-0 in the fourth.
The Docs scored all of their runs in the bottom half. Sebastian Watson singled in Kade Johnson, who had singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Evan Corbin reached on a throwing error by Medford third baseman Colton Morgan, allowing Jace Johnson and Watson to score.
Havey went 2-for-2 with a walk, while Horsley and Jeremiah Robbins were both 2-for-4 for Medford. Tristan Ledbetter took the loss for the Docs, giving up seven hits and five runs with two strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter over five innings.
Logan Anderson pitched two scoreless innings for Roseburg. Kade Johnson was 2-for-3, Avery went 2-for-4 and Carson Dunn was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and walk for Dr. Stewart's.
Dunn made two outstanding defensive players in center field, running down a deep flyball hit by Triston Wallace to the warning track in the fourth inning and denying Kaleb Long of a base hit with a diving catch in the seventh.
Medford;103;100;0;—;5;7;1
Dr. Stewart's;000;300;0;—;3;7;2
Bolstad, Schwenk (4) and Robbins; Ledbetter, Anderson (6) and Hubbard. W — Bolstad. L — Ledbetter (0-3). Sv — Schwenk. 3B — K. Johnson (DS).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
