EUGENE — The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s started out play in the Papa’s Pizza Tournament with a pair of victories on Wednesday at Swede Johnson Stadium on the campus of North Eugene High School.
The Docs piled up the runs in a 10-9 win over Showtime Baseball in Game 1 and then used pitching and defense to lead the way to a 7-2 win over the Post 58 Crushers in Game 2.
Roseburg (12-6) continued play in the tournament Thursday against Boys of Summer at 11:20 a.m.
Jace Johnson had two of Roseburg’s seven hits in the game against Showtime. The senior-to-be at South Umpqua High School had a double and a triple and drove in four runs for the Docs.
Johnson’s extra base-hits pushed Roseburg to a 5-2 lead after two innings and the Docs made it a 7-3 lead with two runs in the fifth.
The advantage wasn’t enough as Showtime pulled ahead 9-7 with six runs in the top of the sixth inning, thanks to a grand slam by Taylor Langworthy off Roseburg reliever Jordan White. It was the second home run for Langworthy, who also had a two-run blast in the first inning.
The Docs had time to rally, though, and scored the tying and go-ahead runs on wild pitches in the bottom of the sixth to walk off with a victory.
The game ended after just six innings due to a two-hour time limit.
White earned his first pitching win of the season in relief of Evan Corbin, who surrendered three runs on five hits over the first four innings of the game.
Dominic Tatone took to the bump in Roseburg’s second game and pitched his second consecutive complete game for the win over the Crushers.
The left-hander allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out eight over seven innings. It was his third win of the season.
Kade Johnson and Sebastian Watson supplied the offense with three hits each. The duo combined to score four of Roseburg’s runs and both drove in a run as well.
Dr. Stewart’s broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the third inning off a groundout by Corbin and a double by Daniel Withers.
Another double by Withers in the fifth plated another run and the Docs capped the scoring with three runs in the seventh inning.
Showtime 200 106 — 9 9 1
Roseburg 320 023 — 10 7 0
Richardson, Stalwick (3), Dickson (5) and Allen; Corbin, White (5) and Hubbard. W — White (1-1). L — Dickson. 2B — Prescott (S), J. Johnson (R), D. Withers (R). 3B — J. Johnson (R). HR — Langworthy 2 (S), Stalwick (S).
Post 58 010 000 1 — 2 4 0
Roseburg 102 013 X — 7 12 2
Boyles, Lyon (6) and Stalnaker; Tatone and Burke. W — Tatone. L — Boyles. 2B — Stalnaker (P58), Withers 2 (R), Dill (R).
