EUGENE — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart's earned another day at Swede Johnson Stadium with a dramatic 7-6 comeback victory over the Portland Hillsdale Merchants in the Class AAA American Legion baseball state tournament Sunday.
The Merchants (22-24) led the Docs twice during the seven inning contest, but Roseburg managed to overcome the deficit on both occasions.
Hillsdale jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a number of unexpected bounces of the baseball. On two grounders to shortstop, the Merchants managed to reach base when the ball took a bad hop on Brooks Avery.
The Merchants took advantage of the lucky bounces and a pair of Docs errors to build the early advantage.
Roseburg (20-16-1) finally broke through against the Merchants in the third inning. A pair of throwing errors allowed two Docs hitters to reach base safely on sacrifice bunt attempts and helped Dr. Stewart's score its first run.
A sacrifice fly and a wild pitch evened the score at 3-3 and Carson Dunn gave the Docs a lead with a solo home run, his fourth of the season.
Hillsdale jumped back in front 5-4 in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run single by Cody Roletto and it nearly looked like the lead might be enough.
The Docs were down to their final two outs in the seventh inning when back-to-back doubles by Waylon McKnight and Sebastian Watson help plate two runs and give Roseburg a 6-5 lead.
Dunn added an insurance run on a two-out single and the RBI proved to be important.
Hillsdale drew within a run in the bottom of the seventh with two outs on a single by Max Scherzer and had the game-tying run at third base.
The Merchants attempted to pull off a double steal with runners at first and third base, but Avery fired a one-hop throw to home where Braxton Dill applied the tag for the final out of the game.
Kade Johnson tossed all seven innings for Roseburg, allowing six runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Roletto was 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead Hillsdale.
The Medford Mustangs let a 7-0 lead go to waste against the Portland Barbers and fell in extra innings 9-8 Sunday.
Dr. Stewart's;004;000;2;—;7;7;2
Hillsdale;300;200;1;—;6;10;2
K. Johnson and Hubbard, Dill; Schmer, Margolis (7) and Roletto. W — K. Johnson (5-0). L — Margolis. 2B — Avery (DS), McKnight (DS), Watson (DS). HR — Dunn (DS).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
