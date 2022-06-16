The American Legion baseball season is less than a week old for the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s and the team is still figuring some things out.
Head coach Jeremiah Robbins said Roseburg’s lack of time together really stood out in a 6-2 loss against the Fairfield Expos on Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
“I saw the difference,” said Robbins, whose Docs team was playing just its fourth game of the season while Fairfield is nearing its 40th game of the year.
“We made some good pitches today and they were on them. I bet some of those kids have close to 60, 70 at-bats compared to five or six for some of our guys. That prepares us for the end, though.”
The Docs (2-2) gave up the lead with some sloppy play in the third inning. Fairfield (31-7) scored the first run of the game thanks to heads up baserunning by Drew Carrington, who stole home when Roseburg lost focus as a play was concluding.
Carrington noticed the Docs weren’t paying attention and used his speed to touch home before the Stewies could react.
The Expos stretched their lead to 2-0 on a wild pitch.
Fairfield added two runs in the fourth inning on RBI hits by Bryce Dichoso and Carrington and plated two more in the fifth.
Roseburg had five hits in the game, all of them doubles, but the Docs struggled to come through with clutch hits.
The Docs had their best scoring chance in the bottom of the third when they loaded the bases with no outs. Fairfield made a pitching change to Trevor Morse, who came out of the bullpen and struck out the next three batters to end the scoring threat.
“When opportunities present themselves for RBIs we can’t make it too big of a situation, which we’ll get fixed over time,” Robbins said.
“Obviously we’re pushing them a little bit early (in the season), but they’ve got to understand that. The Legion summer, you just don’t get enough reps anymore.”
Roseburg left five runners in scoring position. The Docs scored a run in the fourth on a balk and added another in the fifth on a two-out double by Dominic Tatone.
Kade Johnson led Roseburg’s offense with two doubles. Eli Jacobs had a double and two walks, reaching base in all three plate appearances.
Carrington, Aidan Robles, Blake Bozzini and Ryan Kariolich all had multiple hits for the Expos.
Jace Johnson took the loss for the Docs, allowing four runs on eight hits over four innings. Eli Blurton started the game for Fairfield and earned the win.
Dr. Stewart’s will host a four-day tournament during Father’s Day weekend. The eight-team tournament gets under way at 11 a.m. Thursday and will have four games each day through Sunday.
The Docs face the Klamath Falls Falcons in their first tournament game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fairfield 002 220 0 — 6 11 0
Roseburg 000 110 0 — 2 5 3
Blurton, Morse (3), Buckley (6) and Strong; J. Johnson, Ledbetter (5) and Hubbard. W — Blurton. L — J. Johnson. 2B — Robles (F), Carrington (F), K. Johnson 2 (R), Tatone (R), Hubbard (R), Jacobs (R).
