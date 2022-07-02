EUGENE — The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s was unable to overcome a four-run deficit in a 4-3 loss against the Mudville 9 on Saturday in the Papa’s Pizza Tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Mudville (18-14-3) rallied for a 4-0 lead in the second inning against Docs starter Blake Withers. Roseburg (14-7) committed two errors in the frame and misplayed other chances to limit the damage.
Hideto Atsumi plated the first run for Mudville with a bloop single that landed just out of the reach of a diving Braxton Dill in left field.
Two batters later, a single to right field by Tyler Griffin resulted in two more runs. The Docs almost got the second runner, but the ball came free of catcher Knox Hubbard’s glove as the tag was applied.
Outside of the second inning, Withers held the Mudville lineup in check. He allowed only three other hits in five scoreless innings, but Withers took his first loss of the season.
The Docs tried to erase the deficit in the later innings, but came up just short. Daniel Withers and Dominic Tatone both drove in runs in the fifth inning, while Sebastian Watson had an RBI in the sixth.
Roseburg got the game-tying run into scoring position in the seventh inning, but couldn’t come through with the required offense.
Watson and Carson Dunn led the Docs with two hits apiece.
Despite the loss, Roseburg will play in a semifinal contest on Sunday for a shot to play for the Papa’s Pizza Tournament title. The game is slated to get underway at 11:30 a.m. from Swede Johnson Stadium.
If the Docs win, they would play in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Roseburg;000;021;0;—;3;8;3
Mudville;040;000;X;—;4;7;0
Withers and Hubbard; Kimura, Horton (7) and Lockwood. W — Kimura. L — Withers (0-1). SV — Horton. 2B — Lockwood (M).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
