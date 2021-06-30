KLAMATH FALLS — A record-breaking heat wave. Numerous long road trips. No days off.
The challenges of an American Legion baseball season have been stacking up against Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s, but the Docs keep knocking them down.
The Docs stretched a season-best winning streak to five games with another doubleheader sweep of the Klamath Falls Falcons on Tuesday at Kiger Stadium.
“What our guys are going through, this is a great test for them. It’s why we set the schedule up the way we did,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said.
Roseburg (15-7, 3-1 Area 4) is in the midst of a grueling stretch of the season. The team will play 14 games over an 11-day period with no days off. A 15th game could be added on Day 12 if the Docs reach the final day of competition in the upcoming Papa’s Pizza Tournament in Eugene.
The Docs were dominant against Klamath Falls as they hit the midway point in this grinding portion of the schedule. Roseburg piled up 14 hits in a 13-3 win in Game 1 and then blasted their way to a 12-2 win in the nightcap.
Both games were cut short due to the 10-run rule.
Jett Black was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Dominic Tatone hit a two-run homer to highlight the offense in the opener.
The Docs jumped on the Falcons (3-11-1) for five runs in the second inning.
Evan Corbin held off the Klamath bats, scattering five hits over five innings, while striking out eight and walking three.
Things got out of hand in Game 2 when the Docs sent 14 hitters to the plate in the second inning and scored eight runs. Back-to-back two-run doubles by Logan Klopfenstein and Austin Takahashi got the scoring started.
Tatone picked up the pitching decision, tossing four innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three and walking two.
The Docs took all four games against Klamath Falls this season, which would normally count towards league records for both teams, but not in 2021. The Falcons are not a registered American Legion baseball team this season and therefore not eligible for postseason play.
The league season resumes for the Docs on July 7 against the Springfield Timbers. Roseburg is currently leading the Area 4 standings with a 3-1 record. Medford (4-2) is second, Eugene (4-4) and Springfield (2-2) are tied for third and Grants Pass is fifth (1-5) after league games Tuesday.
Dr. Stewart’s will get right back on the field Wednesday to begin play in the Papa’s Pizza Tournament hosted by the Eugene Challengers. Pool play runs through Saturday and will feature four games for the Docs, starting with the Fairfield, California, Expos at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
If Roseburg can finish top three in its division standings, it will get a chance to play on Sunday when the tournament champion will be crowned.
Docs’ games from the tournament can be heard on The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM. No video simulcast will be available.
First Game
Docs 051 232 — 13 14 0
K. Falls 010 200 — 3 5 2
Corbin, Stoffal (6) and Six; Baker, Douglas (4), Heaton (6) and Waits. W — Corbin (3-0). L — Baker. 2B — Black (DS), Klopfenstein (DS), Tatone (DS), Gillespie (DS), Waits (KF). HR — Tatone (DS), A. Hayden (KF).
Second Game
Docs 083 10 — 12 10 1
K. Falls 000 20 — 2 5 5
Tatone, Black (5) and Six; Cook, Bolanos (2), Fitts (3) and Harper. W — Tatone (2-1). L — Cook. 2B — Klopfenstein (DS), Takahashi (DS), Black (DS), Johnson (DS), Heaton (KF), Raebel (KF).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.