CORVALLIS — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart's racked up 11 hits and blew out Boss Baseball 12-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.
The Docs (9-8-1) overcame a 1-0 deficit with seven runs in the second inning and added five runs in the fourth. The game ended early due to the 10-run rule.
Brooks Avery drove in a pair of runs and went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead Dr. Stewart's at the plate. Evan Martin also had multiple hits, going 2-for-3, and eight Docs' players finished with a hit.
The Boss Baseball (4-10) pitching staff didn't do itself any favors, allowing four walks and hitting four Docs batters.
Cole Collins pitched all five innings for the Docs and picked up his first win of the season. The Oakland High School graduate gave up just one run on four hits, striking out four and walking two.
Nate Goodman led Boss at the plate, going 2-for-3, and scored the only run on a sacrifice fly by Logan Macy.
The Docs are now leading the way in the Red Division of the tournament and have nearly clinched a berth in the championship game on Sunday.
If Roseburg wins against the Dallas Dirtbags on Saturday they'll play in the title game. The Docs could even clinch a berth in the championship match with a loss, as long as it's by less than 10 runs.
Boss;100;00;—;1;4;3
Dr. Stewart's;070;5X;—;12;11;1
Bernardy, Bents (2), Flack (3), Vaccaro (4) and Nofziger; Collins and McKnight. W — Collins (1-2). L — Bernardy. 2B — Goodman (B), Avery 2 (DS), Dunn (DS), Watson (DS).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
