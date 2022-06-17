Evan Corbin tossed a complete game and Daniel Withers went 3-for-3 to help the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s comeback for a 6-4 win over Portland Eastside on Friday at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
With the victory, the Docs (4-2) improved to 2-0 in their Father’s Day Tournament.
Portland Eastside (2-4) struck early with three runs runs in a sloppy first inning for Dr. Stewart’s. Leading 1-0, Eastside added a pair of unearned runs when the Docs committed two errors on one play.
Eastside tacked on a run in the fourth on another fielding error by Roseburg. Coal Winston wound up on third base after the Docs misplayed a flyball in center field. Nick Watson drove in Winston with a sacrifice fly.
Corbin finished strong for the Docs. The rising senior-to-be from Roseburg High School retired nine straight batters to end the ball game. He scattered four hits over the seven-inning contest, striking out four and walking one.
The Docs took the lead with six runs in the fourth inning off of Eastside starter Devin Poling. Dominic Tatone drove in a pair of runs with a bases loaded single and Daniel Withers tied the game with a two-run single to center field.
A groundout by Eli Jacobs gave the Docs a 5-4 lead and Roseburg plated one more in the frame on a dropped third strike.
Poling went the distance for Eastside, allowing four hits, while striking out three and walking three.
In other scores from Friday’s tournament games, Medford beat Boss Baseball 10-0, Klamath Falls topped Corvallis 7-1 and Salem-Withnell pitcher Brody McMullen threw a perfect game in a 3-0 victory against Fairfield.
Eastside;300;100;0;—;4;4;1
Roseburg;000;600;X;—;6;5;3
Poling and Watson; Corbin and Burke. W — Corbin (2-0). L — Poling.
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
