CORVALLIS — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team let a hot start in Game 1 of a nonleague doubleheader against the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen go to waste and had to settle for a split on Sunday at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.
The Marketmen rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to win the opener 14-9, while the Docs made up for their offensive inefficiencies in Game 2 with a 14-2 victory.
Roseburg (2-2) was able to build a 6-0 lead after the top of the second inning behind a pair of two-run homers by Carson Dunn and Braxton Dill. Those were the biggest of six extra base-hits for the Docs.
Corvallis (1-4) didn't need the long ball to get back in the game. The Marketmen tied the score with a six-run second inning, thanks to six consecutive walks issued by Docs pitchers Drew Camp and Waylon McKnight.
The Marketmen took the lead for good with a four-run fourth inning off of Docs reliever Logan Anderson.
Dr. Stewart's turned things around in the nightcap.
Kade Johnson threw a complete game and allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two.
The offense backed him up with 14 hits, led by Brooks Avery and Jaylen Riddle, who both had three hits. Avery had four RBIs in the win and Parker Burke drove in three with a double.
The Docs continue play Monday in Klamath Falls against the Falcons for the start to Area 4 league play.
First Game
Dr. Stewart's;421;110;0;—9;9;4
Marketmen;060;431;x;—;14;10;0
Camp, McKnight (2), Anderson (3), Burke (5) and Hubbard; Brown, Elmshauser (2), Sullivan (7) and Carley. W — Elmshauser. L — Anderson (0-1). 2B — Hubbard (DS), Martin (DS), Watson 2 (DS). HR — Dunn (DS), Dill (DS).
Second Game
Dr. Stewart's;041;202;5;—;14;14;2
Marketmen;020;000;0;—;2;4;2
Johnson and Burke, Gimino, Niemann (3), Smith (6), Carley (7) and Riney, Price. W — Johnson (1-0). L — Gimino. 2B — Avery (DS), Watson (DS), Burke (DS), Riney (C), Schoeffler (C).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
