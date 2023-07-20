At best, Logan Anderson expected to spend the summer after his sophomore year playing on one of the Roseburg American Legion Baseball Class A clubs.
So getting the phone call from Dr. Stewart’s head coach Eric Savage came as a surprise.
“When Savvy called me, he was like, ‘Logan, we’re gonna pick ya,’” Anderson recalled, adding that the Docs’ skipper advised him that the 2023 season was intended to be a developmental year.
Instead, the 15-year-old from Umpqua Valley Christian has turned into one of Dr. Stewart’s most consistent players.
“Logan Anderson is just a dog,” Savage said of the player who has worked his way to being the Docs’ regular second baseman. “He comes to work every day. He’s a teammate first, but he’s not afraid of hard work, not afraid of critique.”
Anderson and Roseburg senior Brooks Avery have formed a solid combination in the middle infield for the Docs, who will face the Sherwood Post 56 Lobos in a play-in game Friday, the winner advancing to the eight-team state tournament.
Entering the postseason, Anderson has batted .343 on the season, second only to Evan Martin’s .348 average, largely as a designated hitter. Defensively, Anderson and Avery have been timely, rolling 19 double plays up the middle in the Docs’ 37-game regular season.
The connection between the two middle infielders didn’t take long to come together as Anderson and Avery grew up playing on the same summer travel ball team.
“We’ve been growing up together playing on the same travel team. I’ve played up the middle with him longer than people would think,” said Avery, who estimated he and Anderson have shared the middle infield for close to six seasons. “I knew he was good enough to play at the Docs level. He definitely deserves the spot.”
Dr. Stewart’s coaches weren’t exactly sure who was going to wrestle the mostly full-time spot at second base, as North Bend senior Jalen Riddle and former South Umpqua standout Kade Johnson were grabbing innings on the right side of the infield as well.
“We knew we had three or four guys who could potentially be in that role, but nobody really grabbed that position and said, ‘Second base is mine,’” Savage said of Anderson, who batted .500 during the high school spring season during UVC’s state championship run. “(Anderson) did everything he needed to do to get some more time on the field.
“He had a little bit of success early and the next thing you know he’s been our most consistent guy.”
Anderson has most certainly been putting in work. Two nights after what appeared to be an especially busy doubleheader at Grants Pass, Anderson’s pants were subject to jabs from his teammates when the Docs hosted the Nuggets July 12. While the rest of the team was wearing pristine white uniform pants, Anderson’s trousers looked more like unwashed khakis.
“I washed them a bunch in cold water and the stains wouldn’t come out,” Anderson joked.
Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Avery has thrived in his leadoff spot in the Docs’ lineup. The Roseburg senior-to-be is currently batting .297 — currently seventh-highest on the team — with 24 runs scored, 20 runs batted in and 22 stolen bases, second only to Carson Dunn’s 28 swipes.
More importantly, one of the team’s oldest players has grown as a leader.
“Brooks has definitely grown up in the leader role where he’s being more vocal,” Savage said. “He’s stepping out of his shell a bit. He’s taken ownership.”
For Anderson, second-youngest on the team to South Umpqua’s Drew Camp, he finally found his footing after a slow start.
I think I gained the team’s respect when I started playing a lot and they saw that I could play,” Anderson said. “Until then, I kind of felt like an outsider.”
