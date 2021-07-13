Dr. Randol's capped off a season sweep of Loggers with 14-4 and 17-7 victories on Tuesday in a baseball doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Both contests were stopped early due to the 10-run rule.
Ty Hellenthal and Cole Collins combined on a three-hitter in the opener, finishing with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Trailing 4-3, the Crowns (11-9) erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, sending 16 batters to the plate and getting eight hits.
Collins led the Crowns' offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Waylon McKnight, Logan Anderson and Kaden Allen were each 2-for-3.
Judah Sensabaugh was 2-for-2 with two doubles for Loggers and Heath King doubled and knocked in two runs.
In Game 2, Dr. Randol's scored 11 times in the first, with 16 batters getting in the box and six getting hits.
Louden Cole was 3-for-4. Hellenthal, Anderson, Ely Palm and Tristan Ledbetter all contributed two hits, and Bryce Swain had three RBIs.
Brooks Avery was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Loggers. Sensabaugh, Tyler Popken and Ty Haynes were all 2-for-3.
"All respect to Loggers. Today was just our day," Dr. Randol's coach Bret Prock said. "The kids competed their butts off and we did a good job of putting the ball in play."
First Game
Loggers;013;00;—;4;3;6
Crowns;012;(10)1;—;14;13;1
Bosley, Bruton (4) and Robbins; Hellenthal, Collins (4) and McKnight. W — Collins. L — Bosley. 2B — Sensabaugh 2 (L), King (L), Collins (DR). 3B — McKnight (DR).
Second Game
Loggers;105;010;—;7;10;3
Crowns;(11)00;402;—;17;17;1
Withers, Harrison (1), King (3) and Shaver; Barron, Anderson (3) and Lounsbury. W — Barron. L — Withers. 2B — T. Haynes (L), Shaver (L).
