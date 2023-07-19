REDMOND — The Dr. Randol's Crowns edged La Grande 2-1 to reach the second day of the Oregon American Legion Class A state baseball tournament Wednesday afternoon at Redmond High School.
Jake Johnson scattered seven runs over seven innings for the pitching win and the Crowns took advantage by cashing in on four La Grande errors to help produce two runs.
"That was a good one," Crowns head coach Nate Williams said. "We just played quality baseball. When we had the opportunities to score, we did."
Three of La Grande's errors contributed directly to the pair of Dr. Randol's runs.
Paxton Burke led off the first inning for the Crowns with an infield single, advancing to second base on a throwing error. With two outs, Tauj Flora reached safely on Legends second baseman Owen Seaquist's second errant throw of the inning, scoring Burke for a 1-0 lead.
La Grande got even in the top of the third when Sam Tsiatsos hit a leadoff single and scored on a two-out single by Jace Schow.
Dr. Randol's regained the lead in the bottom of the third when Dane St. Clair hit a leadoff single, stole second base and scored on a throwing error by Legends third baseman Quinten Theiler.
From there, it was up to Johnson and the Crowns defense to finish the job. Johnson's called strike three against La Grande's Marshall Begin ended the top of the fourth inning. After Nolan Needham hit a one-out double in the top of the sixth, Phasovann Chab singled, but was the victim of a double play to end the scoring threat. Theiler hit a comebacker to the mound which Johnson fielded and fired to shortstop Burke at second base, who then relayed to first baseman Amos Bowers to complete the double play.
In the top of the seventh, Johnson closed out the win by getting three outs on just six pitches.
The Crowns' offense was led by Amos Bowers, who went 3-for-3 on the day, all singles.
"Guys came up in positions and got the job when they needed to," said Bowers, who is entering his sophomore year at Roseburg High School. "I love playing on this team. There's some great chemistry."
With the win, the Crowns will take on the North Eugene Ole's Athletics Thursday at 5 p.m. An audio stream of the game is scheduled to available on douglascountysportsonline.com.
La Grande;001;000;0;—;1;7;4
Dr. Randol's;101;000;x;—;2;6;2
Schow, Pennington (5) and Tsiatsos; Johnson and Hellenthal. W — Johnson. L — Schow. 2B — Needham (LG).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
