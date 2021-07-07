COOS BAY — South Coos rallied from a three-run deficit with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in the second game and posted an 8-6 win to complete a sweep of Dr. Randol’s in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at Marshfield High School.
The Nooks took the opener 17-7 in six innings.
Kaden Allen singled and knocked in a run and Paul Kercher had a single for the Crowns (6-7) in the nightcap. Starting pitcher Ely Palm gave up one hit and one earned run with three strikeouts and three walks over 2 1/3 innings.
South Coos closed out the first game with seven runs in the sixth. Logan Anderson, Ty Hellenthal and Russell Lounsbury were each 2-for-3 for Dr. Randol’s, which committed seven errors.
The Crowns meet Loggers in a doubleheader Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Was Field, beginning at 10 a.m.
First Game
Crowns 003 103 — 7 8 7
South Coos 004 607 — 17 18 2
Ledbetter, Sparks (4) and Lounsbury; Croff, Montiel (4), Calvert (6) and Parry. W — Croff. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Anderson (DR), Bouska (SC). 3B — Montiel (SC). HR — Parry (SC).
Second Game
Crowns 203 010 0 — 6 2 2
South Coos 003 005 x — 8 4 2
Palm, McKnight (3), McGarvey (6) and Kercher; Rogers, Easton (3), Calvert (5) and Siewell. W — Calvert. L — McKnight. 2B — Montiel (SC), Calvert (SC), Siewell (SC).
