PHILOMATH — Dr. Randol's took a three-run lead, but had to hold on for a 4-3 win over North Eugene on Sunday during the final day of the Philomath Baseball Tournament.
Ty Hellenthal's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning, which scored Cole Collins, turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Collins, Logan Anderson and Russell Lounsbury also had hits for the Crowns (13-11). Louden Cole picked up the decision in relief, allowing two hits and no runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Dr. Randol's will host South Eugene in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Monday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
N. Eugene;001;020;0;—;3;7;3
Crowns;120;010;x;—;4;4;2
Merril and Gould; Collins, Cole (5) and McKnight. W — Cole. L — Merril. 2B — Lake (NE).
