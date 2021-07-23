BROOKINGS — Roseburg Dr. Randol’s concluded its 2021 summer American Legion baseball season on Thursday with a pair of wins over Brookings-Harbor, 3-1 and 15-2, in a doubleheader.
The second game was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Sean Simonson pitched 6 1/3 strong innings for the Crowns (18-12) in the opener, allowing two hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and three walks. Cole Collins relieved in the seventh and got the save.
Logan Anderson went 2-for-3 and Louden Cole was 1-for-1 with two walks.
Dr. Randol’s stroked 13 hits in Game 2 and every player in the lineup had at least one hit. Collins was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Russell Lounsbury was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Bryce Swain had two hits in five at-bats and Tye Waldron was 1-for-1 with four RBIs.
Collins was the winning pitcher, fanning seven, walking five and giving up one earned run over four innings.
“It was nice to finish on a winning note,” Crowns coach Bret Prock said. “It was a great summer and all the kids grew immensely.”
First Game
Crowns 010 002 0 — 3 3 0
Brookings 000 000 1 — 1 5 3
Simonson, Collins (7) and Lounsbury; Burger and Rosenberg. W — Simonson. L — Burger. S — Collins.
Second Game
Crowns 510 207 — 15 13 2
Brookings 000 110 — 2 5 3
Collins, Cole (5) and McKnight, Kercher (5); Dietrich, Hendricks (4) and Rosenberg. W — Collins. L — Dietrich. 2B — Collins (DR), McGarvey (DR), Burger (B).
