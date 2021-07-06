The Sheldon Irish rallied to a 4-2 win over Dr. Randol's on Sunday to take third place in the Fourth of July Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Louden Cole was 2-for-4 and Logan Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double and RBI for the Crowns (6-5).
Ty Hellenthal pitched well for Dr. Randol's, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing three hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts and four walks. Coach Bret Prock said third baseman Cole Collins made two outstanding defensive plays.
The Crowns travel to Coos Bay Tuesday for a doubleheader against South Coos, beginning at 3 p.m. at Marshfield High School.
Sheldon;000;011;2;—;4;6;2
Crowns;100;010;0;—;2;4;2
Coffin, Coleman (6) and Lansdon; Hellenthal, Barron (6) and McKnight. W — Coleman. L — Barron. 2B — Lansdon (S), Anderson (DR).
