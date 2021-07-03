Cole Collins and Logan Anderson combined for a no-hitter and Dr. Randol's handed Pleasant Hill an 11-1 loss in five innings on Saturday night in the Fourth of July Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Crowns (6-4 overall) finished 2-1 in pool play and will face Sheldon at 1 p.m. Sunday in the third-place game.
Collins pitched 2 2/3 innings and Anderson hurled the final 2 1/3, teaming for 11 strikeouts and four walks. Offensively, Dr. Randol's capitalized on 11 walks issued by two Pleasant Hill pitchers.
Tristan Ledbetter went 1-for-2 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs for the Crowns. Russell Lounsbury and Paul Kercher each knocked in two runs.
"Our pitchers performed well and we had a lot of quality at-bats," Dr. Randol's coach Bret Prock said.
P. Hill;000;00;—;1;0;6
Crowns;432;2x;—;11;5;1
B. Gunn, Fitzpatrick (3) and S. Gunn; Collins, Anderson (3) and Lounsbury, Kercher (4). W — Collins. L — B. Gunn. 3B — Ledbetter. (DR).
