Dr. Randol's got a walk-off win in the opener, but stranded 12 baserunners and lost the nightcap against the North Coos Waterfront on Wednesday in an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Crowns (4-3) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the first game 6-5. Dr. Randol's had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh in the second contest, but fell short in a 10-7 loss.
"It was a bittersweet day," Dr. Randol's coach Bret Prock said. "The kids did a great job of being resilient and coming back (in the first game). But they didn't play to their capabilities (in the second game), didn't help the guys out on the mound.
"It was a great learning experience. For us being as young as we are, we're heading in the right direction."
North Coos scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead in the opener, but the Crowns responded in the bottom half with a two-out rally.
Louden Cole had an infield single and Logan Anderson followed with a single, advancing Cole to third and moving to second on the play. Ty Hellenthal stroked an RBI single to score Cole and tie the contest, then Cole Collins beat out an grounder to third to bring home Anderson with the winning run.
Anderson and Hellenthal each finished 2-for-4 in the game. Hellenthal, the Crowns' third pitcher of the contest, got the win.
In Game 2, the Waterfront took a 6-0 advantage before the Crowns got on the scoreboard. Two errors by Dr. Randol's in the first inning aided North Coos' four-run frame.
The Crowns had their opportunities. In the seventh, Hellenthal drew a bases-loaded walk with one out to get the hosts within three, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.
Cole was 2-for-3 with two walks and Waylon McKnight had two hits in three at-bats for the Crowns. Tygue Barron contributed a three-run double in the third inning.
Dr. Randol's will play in the Fourth of July Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium this weekend, beginning with Ole's at 3 p.m. Thursday.
"The tournament will be a good test for our guys," Prock said.
First Game
North Coos;200;000;3;—;5;7;1
Dr. Randol's;211;000;2;—;6;8;1
Newsum and Brock; Collins, Cole (4), Hellenthal (6) and Lounsbury. W — Hellenthal. L — Newsum. 2B — Gederos (NC), Erickson (NC).
Second Game
North Coos;402;300;1;—;10;11;2
Dr. Randol's;003;030;1;—;7;6;4
Erickson, Wheeling (3), Brock (4), Williams (4) and Garcia; Anderson, Barron (3), Simonson (5), Hellenthal (7) and Hellenthal, McKnight (7). W — Erickson. L — Anderson. 2B — Barron (DR). 3B — Peters (NC).
