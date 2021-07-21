GRANTS PASS — The Dr. Randol’s American Legion baseball team scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning and went on to defeat Grants Pass 9-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Crowns’ rally in the seventh came up short in the second game as the Cavemen held on for a 15-14 victory.
Dr. Randol’s (16-12) capitalized on five hits and five walks in its eight-run uprising in the opener. Bryce Swain, Ty Hellenthal, Waylon McKnight and Tygue Barron all had two hits in the contest.
Tristan Ledbetter picked up the decision, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts and three walks over six innings.
“I think that was Tristan’s best start of the summer,” Dr. Randol’s coach Bret Prock said. “He commanded from the get-go.”
In Game 2, Dr. Randol’s scored five runs to get within one and had the tying and winning runs on base, but Grants Pass was able to snuff the comeback.
Barron went 2-for-2 with two walks and four RBIs. Logan Anderson and Carter Minott added two hits. Dr. Randol’s hurt itself with six errors in the game.
“Being 2-1 in this series was a good thing. I’m happy with the way we competed,” Prock said. “We hit the ball around the yard.”
The Crowns are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Brookings Thursday.
First Game
Crowns 000 008 1 — 9 13 2
G. Pass 000 030 2 — 5 9 2
Ledbetter, Barron (7) and McKnight; Morgan, Tunick (6) and Leair. W — Tunick. L — Ledbetter. 2B — McKnight (DR), Hellenthal (DR), Collins (DR), Barron (DR), Robinson (GP), Johnson 2 (GP).
Second Game
Crowns 400 131 5 — 14 10 6
G. Pass 403 152 x — 15 16 0
Hellenthal, Barron (5), Sparks (6) and McKnight; Ireland, Sheard (5), Palazollo (7) and Leair. W — Sheard. L — Hellenthal. S — Palazollo. 2B — Barron (DR), Minott (DR), Robinson 2 (GP), Osborne 2 (GP), Crocker (GP).
