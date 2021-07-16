PHILOMATH — Dr. Randol's lost to Corvallis 10-0 in six innings and defeated Newport 10-9 in an extra game in the Philomath Tournament on Friday.
Max Gregg pitched a two-hitter for Corvallis, striking out eight and walking four. Waylon McKnight and Bryce Swain had singles for the Crowns (12-10).
Tygue Barron hit a walk-off RBI double with no out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Dr. Randol's the win over Newport. Barrow went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the contest.
Ty Hellenthal was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs. Logan Anderson was the winning pitcher in relief.
The Crowns are scheduled to play Crescent Valley at noon Saturday.
Friday's Games
Crowns;000;000;—;0;2;3
Corvallis;111;304;—;10;10;0
Ledbetter, Sparks (4) and McKnight; Gregg and Compton. W — Gregg. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Compton (C), McGowan (C), Sullivan (C).
Newport;220;014;00;—;9;12;5
Crowns;102;041;11;—;10;8;4
Simonson, Anderson (6) and Hellenthal, McKnight (6); Blazer, Nunoz (4), Quillan (6) and Wise. W — Anderson. L — Quillan. 2B — McKnight (DR), Collins (DR), Barron (DR), Hellenthal (DR), Bruns (N).
