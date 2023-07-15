There were just two options for the Dr. Randol’s Crowns in their league-ending doubleheader against the North Medford Mavericks: get the sweep or the season is over.
No problem, right?
Apparently not.
The Crowns got two pitching gems, outstanding defense and hot bats to get that sweep, thumping the Mavericks 8-1 and 7-0 Friday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, punching their ticket to the Oregon American Legion Class A state tournament, which begins Wednesday in Redmond.
Jake Johnson threw a three-hitter in the opener and Dane St. Clair pitched a six-single shutout in the nightcap, and the Crowns committed just two errors on the night, playing 14 innings of nearly-perfect defense in the sweep.
“The kids were making plays at the right times,” Dr. Randol’s skipper Nate Williams said. “The boys (Johnson and St. Clair) did a wonderful job of working themselves out of jams. They just did a fabulous job on the mound.”
Johnson was dominant from the first pitch and got immediate run support. Johnson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before yielding three singles for North Medford’s lone run of the night.
Dr. Randol’s backed its starter with a four-run second inning, led by run-scoring singles by Kaden Austin and Paxton Burke. The Crowns added three runs in the bottom of the fourth, sparked by back-to-back one-out triples from Ty Hellenthal and Tauj Flora. Johnson’s single to center scored Flora, and courtesy runner Brayden Webb (running for Johnson) scored on a throwing error.
The Crowns added a run in the bottom of the fifth when St. Clair drew a walk and scored from first on a double deep into the left field corner by Hellenthal.
Medford finally got to Johnson in the top of the seventh when Ben Morgan singled and scored on a single by Joey Newberg, which included a throwing error which got Morgan home. But that was far too little and way too late.
Johnson finished with nine strikeouts, hit one batter but walked none, facing just 18 batters — the minimum — through six innings.
“I was just locating, throwing strikes and getting outs,” Johnson said of his outing. “I felt like I was doing my job and we were swinging it good.
“We were a little tight (at the beginning of the game) but the way we got started, we started getting loose and having fun.”
St. Clair nearly matched Johnson’s effort in the nightcap, but found himself in a duel with North Medford starter Mason Baker.
Through the first three innings, St. Clair had allowed one hit to Baker’s zero. In fact, Baker threw just 21 pitches through the first three innings, including just three against the Crowns in a very quick bottom of the first.
The Crowns finally got to Baker in the bottom of the fourth when Burke hit a leadoff double to left, went to third on a bunt single by St. Clair and scored on a Hellenthal sacrifice fly to left.
Baker allowed one hit — a single by Amos Bowers — in the bottom of the fifth, but with one out in the sixth, Baker fell apart.
Hellenthal hit a one-out double, Flora followed with a single and Johnson singled home Hellenthal, the first score of a six-run inning. Alex Vanassche and Bowers drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to push the Crowns’ lead to 3-0, Austin singled to score Brayton Loomis, and Vanassche scored on a passed ball. Bowers capped the scoring on a groundball out by Burke.
On the hill, St. Clair was steady as it gets and his defense was no different. St. Clair gave up six hits with three strikeouts and three walks. The Crowns rolled one double play and got two pickoff throws to first base by catcher Bowers.
Williams had high praise for his catchers, Hellenthal for Johnson and Bowers for St. Clair, who each call the pitches for their respecting hurlers rather than taking signs from the dugout.
“I believe in letting those kids call that ballgame,” Williams said. “The best way for them to learn how to call a game is to do it themselves. Hellenthal and Bowers are both smart baseball guys. They have that ability to call the game and I trust them to make those calls.”
Williams said that for the state tournament, he expects Johnson will be the starting pitcher for the first game Wednesday, followed by Cam Hartsell, St. Clair and Hellenthal as his potential rotation.
“That’s the plan, but that can always change,” Williams said.
First Game
N. Medford 000 000 1 — 1 3 2
Dr. Randol’s 040 310 x ‚— 8 9 1
Rayburn, Faust (4) and Newberg; Johnson and Hellenthal. W — Johnson. L — Rayburn. 2B — Hellenthal (DR). 3B — Hellenthal (DR), Flora (DR).
Second Game
N. Medford 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Dr. Randol’s 000 106 x — 7 8 1
Baker, Faust (6), Lytle (6) and Newberg; St. Clair and Bowers. W — St. Clair. L — Baker. 2B — Burke (DR), Hellenthal (DR).
