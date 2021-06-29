EUGENE — The Dr. Randol's Crowns scored in all but one inning as they picked up an 18-13 win over the Sheldon D2 team on Monday night in an American Legion baseball game.
Waylon McKnight went 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs for the Crowns (3-2), who are guided by Sutherlin High School head coach Bret Prock. Kaden Allen was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, while Ty Hellenthal and Carter Minott were both 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Dylan Sparks got the pitching decision in relief.
The Crowns will host North Coos in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, beginning at 1 p.m.
Dr. Randol's;161;123;220;—;18;16;3
Sheldon;442;200;010;—;13;16;5
Ledbetter, Simonson (2), Sparks (4), Hellenthal (9) and McKnight; Norris, Wright (5), Hanks (6), Richter (9) and Mathis. W — Sparks. L — Hanks. 2B — McKnight (DR), Mathis (S).
