Dr. Randol's made quick work of the South Eugene Division II baseball team on Monday, rolling to 12-1 and 11-0 wins in five innings at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Logan Anderson, Dylan Sparks and Ely Palm combined on a two-hitter for the Crowns (15-11) in the opener. Ty Hellenthal went 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI, Louden Cole went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cole Collins and Tristan Ledbetter each knocked in two runs.
Dr. Randol's scored eight runs in the third inning of the second game. Hitting leaders for the Crowns included Tygue Barron (2-for-3, four RBIs), Bryce Swain (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Collins (inside-the-park home run, two RBIs).
Cole, Bryson McGarvey and Carter Minott teamed on a one-hitter.
The Crowns will be back in action Tuesday, visiting Grants Pass in a doubleheader.
First Game
S. Eugene;000;10;—;1;2;1
Crowns;462;0x;—;12;8;2
Lang, Schuth (2) and Stevens; Anderson, Sparks (3), Palm (4) and McKnight, Kercher (4). W — Anderson. L — Lang. 2B — Ledbetter (DR). 3B — Hellenthal (DR).
Second Game
S. Eugene;000;00;—;0;1;2
Crowns;308;0x;—;11;7;0
Stevens, VanRyzin (3) and Sherman; Cole, McGarvey (4), Minott (5) and Lounsbury, Kercher (5). W — Cole. L — Stevens. 2B — Barron (DR). HR — Collins (DR).
