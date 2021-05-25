There's plenty of excitement brewing for the summer American Legion baseball season after the schedule was cut short last year for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart's team.
The 2021 schedule begins with a home doubleheader against the Medford Mustangs on June 9 and head coach Jeremiah Robbins says it's the beginning of getting back to normal for the Docs.
"Yup, we're back at," said Robbins, who is coming back for his fifth season leading the program.
The Docs are holding tryouts this week at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. Robbins expects the 2021 roster will be a mixture of old and new, with possibly five college kids coming back. He's also been impressed with the talent around the county this spring.
"I've seen most of the teams play throughout the year. I think there's some really good kids coming up that are going to be part of our organization that will represent us the right way and do it both on the field and off it," Robbins said.
Dr. Stewart's played just 14 games in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic. The 2021 schedule will feature approximately 40 games spanning slightly more than five weeks and culminating with the Oregon American Legion AAA state tournament in Roseburg.
The Docs will get an automatic berth in the tournament as the host team, but Robbins has built a schedule that he hopes will prepare the team to prove they belong in the postseason.
"We know our league is going to be tough again. Area 4 is always tough," Robbins said. "I like being in the tournament feel ... I think that has a really good feel for preparing for the state tournament, where you get to dogpile at the end. So, we have three of those."
The Docs will host a tournament around Father's Day Weekend. The team will also travel to Medford June 24-27 for the Coach K Invitational hosted by the Medford Mustangs and to Eugene for the Papa's Pizza Tournament hosted by the Eugene Challengers around Independence Day.
League play in Area 4 this season, like in years past, will consist of home and away doubleheaders against Medford, Grants Pass, Eugene, Springfield and Klamath Falls.
Roseburg Dr. Stewart's American Legion baseball will once again be broadcast on The Score (92.3 FM/1490 AM), with streaming video simulcasts available for most broadcasts on 541radio.com.
